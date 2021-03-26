News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli falls prey to Adil Rashid yet again

Virat Kohli falls prey to Adil Rashid yet again

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 26, 2021 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Adil Rashid dismissed Kohli for the ninth time in international cricket

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Adil Rashid ended Virat Kohli’s 66-run knock in the second ODI. Photograph: BCCI

England spinner Adil Rashid dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli for the ninth time in international cricket and ended his 66-run knock in the ongoing second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, on Friday.

 

Rashid has now become the second-most successful bowler against the India skipper as he has had Kohli's number nine times. Interestingly, Kohli was dropped by Jos Buttler in the 22nd over off Rashid. At that time, Kohli was batting on 35.

Tim Southee is the most successful bowler against Kohli as the Kiwi pacer has dismissed the run-machine 10 times in international cricket. England pacer James Anderson and former spinner Graeme Swann both have dismissed Kohli eight times each across all formats.

Adil Rashid

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

In the recently concluded T20I series, Rashid bagged Kohli two times in the five-match series.

Kohli smashed his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the ODI format. But the Indian skipper is still in search of his first international hundred since November 2019.

Earlier in the day, Kohli touched the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs at the number three position.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'
'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'
Meet the New Look Yuvraj
Meet the New Look Yuvraj
Prasidh on being influenced by McGrath and Rossi
Prasidh on being influenced by McGrath and Rossi
Validity of driving licence, car documents extended
Validity of driving licence, car documents extended
Index majors' rally give Sensex 568 points boost
Index majors' rally give Sensex 568 points boost
10 dead in fire at mall Covid hospital in Mumbai
10 dead in fire at mall Covid hospital in Mumbai
Financial bids for Air India will be invited soon
Financial bids for Air India will be invited soon

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Virat Kohli touches another milestone

Virat Kohli touches another milestone

Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball

Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use