Virat Kohli falls prey to Adil Rashid yet again

March 26, 2021 16:55 IST

Adil Rashid dismissed Kohli for the ninth time in international cricket

IMAGE: Adil Rashid ended Virat Kohli’s 66-run knock in the second ODI. Photograph: BCCI

England spinner Adil Rashid dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli for the ninth time in international cricket and ended his 66-run knock in the ongoing second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, on Friday.

Rashid has now become the second-most successful bowler against the India skipper as he has had Kohli's number nine times. Interestingly, Kohli was dropped by Jos Buttler in the 22nd over off Rashid. At that time, Kohli was batting on 35.

Tim Southee is the most successful bowler against Kohli as the Kiwi pacer has dismissed the run-machine 10 times in international cricket. England pacer James Anderson and former spinner Graeme Swann both have dismissed Kohli eight times each across all formats.

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

In the recently concluded T20I series, Rashid bagged Kohli two times in the five-match series.

Kohli smashed his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the ODI format. But the Indian skipper is still in search of his first international hundred since November 2019.

Earlier in the day, Kohli touched the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs at the number three position.