Kisses, hugs all around as new World Champs celebrate with family

Hosts England beat New Zealand by virtue of hitting more boundaries after the match, and a Super Over, both ended in ties to win the ICC cricket World Cup for the first time ever at Lord's in London on Sunday.
Here's how the England players celebrated their triumph:
IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates with partner Clare. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler poses for a photo with his family. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images
IMAGE: England's Jason Roy with his baby. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
IMAGE: Chris Woakes holds up the trophy as he celebrates with family. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates with a fan in the stands. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
IMAGE: New Zealand's Ross Taylor wears a disappointed look after the final . Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
More from rediff