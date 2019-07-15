Kisses, hugs all around as new World Champs celebrate with family

Last updated on: July 15, 2019 13:14 IST

Hosts England beat New Zealand by virtue of hitting more boundaries after the match, and a Super Over, both ended in ties to win the ICC cricket World Cup for the first time ever at Lord's in London on Sunday.

Here's how the England players celebrated their triumph:

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates with partner Clare. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler poses for a photo with his family. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

IMAGE: England's Jason Roy with his baby. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Chris Woakes holds up the trophy as he celebrates with family. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates with a fan in the stands. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters