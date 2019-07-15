News
How wise Stokes helped Archer in Super Over

July 15, 2019 09:53 IST

Jofra Archer attempts a run-out in the Super Over

IMAGE: Jofra Archer attempts a run-out in the Super Over. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Reassuring words by England all-rounder Ben Stokes helped Jofra Archer overcome nerves before the Super Over that won the hosts their maiden cricket World Cup crown in an extraordinary final against New Zealand on Sunday, the fast bowler said.

England set New Zealand a victory target of 16 runs in the Super over after both teams were tied on 241 after 50 overs, and Archer conceded only 15 to deliver the title for the hosts on boundary count.

The trophy had briefly appeared to slip from England's grasp when the 24-year-old started the Super Over with a wide before Jimmy Neesham struck him for a six to leave the Black Caps needing seven runs from four balls.

"I think it was going fine until the six ... Stokes told me before the over 'win or lose, today doesn't define you. Everyone believes in you'," Barbados-born Archer, who made his England debut in May, told reporters.

Stokes is no stranger to heartbreak in a high-pressure game, having conceded four successive sixes in the T20 World Cup final loss to the West Indies in Kolkata three years ago.

"He came to talk to me because of that. He probably went through the same emotions, the same feelings but being on the losing side," Archer added.

"If we had lost today, I don't know what I would have done tomorrow. To back up what he said, if we did lose there's a T20 (World Cup) next year and I'd have another chance.

"(Joe) Root came up to me and said some inspirational words as well. I knew if we did lose, it wasn't the end of the world. I'm glad the guys look up to me and trust me to do it."

 

 

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
