World Cup final Super Over as it happened

July 15, 2019 09:48 IST

England beat New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. The match was tied after both teams scored 241 runs. Following is how the Super Over unfolded.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes came out to bat for England in the Super Over. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

England batsmen: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler

New Zealand Bowler: Trent Boult

0.1 - 3 runs, Stokes hits over backward point

0.2 - 1 run, Buttler hits to deep square leg

0.3 - 4 runs, Stokes sweeps through mid-wicket

0.4 - 1 run, Stokes hits to backward point

0.5 - 2 runs, Buttler slices to deep cover

0.6 - 4 runs, Buttler hits over mid-wicket

TOTAL: 15 runs

New Zealand batsmen: Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham

England Bowler: Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer attempts a run-out in the Super Over. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

0 - 1 run, Wide

0.1 - 2 runs, Neesham hits to long-off

IMAGE: Jimmy Neesham and Matin Guptill pump fists after the former hit a six in the Super Over. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

0.2 - 6 runs, Neesham clears deep mid-wicket boundary

0.3 - 2 runs, Neesham drills to deep mid-wicket

0.4 - 2 runs, Neesham clips to deep mid-wicket

0.5 - 1 run, Neesham under-edges ball into his pad

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the Super Over to win the World Cup on boundary count. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

0.6 - 1 run, Guptill flicks to deep mid-wicket, fails to complete second run and is run out.

TOTAL: 15 runs

England won the match by virtue of hitting more boundaries in the match and the Super Over, 26 to New Zealand's 17.