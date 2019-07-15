News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup final Super Over as it happened

World Cup final Super Over as it happened

July 15, 2019 09:48 IST

England beat New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. The match was tied after both teams scored 241 runs. Following is how the Super Over unfolded.

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes came out to bat for England in the Super Over

IMAGE: Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes came out to bat for England in the Super Over. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

England batsmen: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler

New Zealand Bowler: Trent Boult

0.1 - 3 runs, Stokes hits over backward point

0.2 - 1 run, Buttler hits to deep square leg 

0.3 - 4 runs, Stokes sweeps through mid-wicket

0.4 - 1 run, Stokes hits to backward point

0.5 - 2 runs, Buttler slices to deep cover

0.6 - 4 runs, Buttler hits over mid-wicket

TOTAL: 15 runs

New Zealand batsmen: Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham

England Bowler: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer attempts a run-out in the Super Over

IMAGE: Jofra Archer attempts a run-out in the Super Over. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

0 - 1 run, Wide

0.1 - 2 runs, Neesham hits to long-off

Jimmy Neesham and Matin Guptill pump fists after the former hit a six in the Super Over

IMAGE: Jimmy Neesham and Matin Guptill pump fists after the former hit a six in the Super Over. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

0.2 - 6 runs, Neesham clears deep mid-wicket boundary

0.3 - 2 runs, Neesham drills to deep mid-wicket

0.4 - 2 runs, Neesham clips to deep mid-wicket 

0.5 - 1 run, Neesham under-edges ball into his pad

England's Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the Super Over to win the World Cup on boundary count

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the Super Over to win the World Cup on boundary count. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

0.6 - 1 run, Guptill flicks to deep mid-wicket, fails to complete second run and is run out.

TOTAL: 15 runs

England won the match by virtue of hitting more boundaries in the match and the Super Over, 26 to New Zealand's 17.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
