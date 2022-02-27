News
Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I, BCCI to 'closely monitor' signs of concussion

Source: ANI
February 27, 2022 16:18 IST
India opener Ishan Kishan was admitted to a city hospital and underwent a brain scan after being struck on the head during the second T20 International against Sri Lanka, in Dharamsala, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India opener Ishan Kishan was admitted to a city hospital and underwent a brain scan after being struck on the head during the second T20 International against Sri Lanka, in Dharamsala, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka.

Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T20I at Dharamsala on Saturday.

 

"Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal," BCCI said in a statement ahead of the match.

"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion. Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka," it added.

Apart from Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding.

India lead the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a game to go later on Sunday.

Enjoying batting at No. 5, Jadeja thanks skipper Rohit
Ishan Kishan hospitalised after blow to head
Like Dhoni's New Look?
Ukraine war: Indian students walk 35km in freezing cold
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's nephew joins BJP
India logs 10,273 new Covid cases, actives cases dip
Power outage in parts of Mumbai; train services hit
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

