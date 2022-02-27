World Cup warm-up: Harmanpreet ton as India beat SA

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur hit 11 boundaries in a 119-ball 114 as India overcame South Africa in an ICC women's World Cup warm-up match in in Rangiora, New Zealand, on Sunday. Photograph: James Allan/Getty Images

Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur struck form with a timely hundred as India eked out a narrow two-run victory over South Africa in a warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup, in Rangiora, New Zealand, on Sunday.

India’s vice-captain, who had regained some form with her first fifty in 12 months during the final ODI against New Zealand, slammed a 119-ball 114, which was laced with 11 boundaries.

The innings should calm the nerves of the team management as she remains a key player for India's World Cup campaign.

India, however, suffered an injury scare during the game when star opener Smriti Mandhana (12) was struck on the head by a bouncer from Shabnim Ismail and was forced to retire hurt.

Opening the innings, Yastika Bhatia gained rhythm ahead of the tournament proper with a 78-ball 58 but the team did not get the impetus in the final overs and ended up with 244 for 9 after being invited to bat first.

Defending the total, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/46) returned a four-wicket haul to end South Africa’s challenge at 242 for 7, despite some good work from opener Laura Wolvaardt (75), Sune Luus (94) and Marizanne Kapp (31).

Ayabonga Khaka (3/23) was South Africa’s most successful bowler.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener on March 6 and Bismah Maroof's team geared up for the 50-over showpiece with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in another practice game in Lincoln.

Opting to bowl, Pakistan dismissed New Zealand for 229 in 45 overs and then romped home in the last over, scoring 233 for 6 in 49.2 overs.

Nashra Sandhu (4/32) excelled with a four-wicket haul for Pakistan, while Amy Satterthwaite (80) and Maddy Green (58) scored bulk of the runs for the White Ferns, who were cruising at 142 for two before losing six wickets for 30 runs.

Jess Kerr hit an unbeaten 34 from 27 balls to take them to a challenging total.

In reply, Pakistan were 46 for 3, and at one stage and needed close to seven an over in the final 10 to reach the target.

Aliya Riaz (62) and Nida Dar (54) then struck eight boundaries to finish

Brief scores:

India 244 for 9 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 114, Yastika Bhatia 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/23) vs South Africa 242 for 7 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 75, Sune Luus 94; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/46).

New Zealand 229 all out in 45 overs (Satterthwaite 80, Maddy Green 58; Nashra Sandhu 4/32) vs Pakistan 233 for 6 in 49.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 62, Nida Dar 54; Jess Kaur 2/30).