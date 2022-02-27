News
India opener Mandhana hit on head in World Cup warm-up

Source: PTI
February 27, 2022 11:34 IST
IMAGE: India's Smriti Mandhana bats during the fourth ODI against New Zealand, at John Davies Oval in Queenstown, on February 22, 2022. Photograph: James Allan/Getty Images

Star opener Smriti Mandhana suffered an injury scare ahead of the women's ODI World Cup after being hit on the head during India's first warm-up match against South Africa, in Christchurch, on Sunday.

 

The left-handed batter retired hurt after copping a nasty blow on her helmet in the early stages of the match in Rangiora.

According to a report on the ICC website, it was a bouncer from South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail which hit her, leaving Mandhana visibly shaken.

The 25-year-old was assessed by the team doctor after the incident and  initially deemed fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over-and-a half later following another consultation.

According to the medical staff, she did not feel any initial concussion symptoms but left the ground as a precautionary measure. She did not take the field at the start of South Africa's innings.

Mandhana, who played only the last two ODIs against New Zealand after being in extended quarantine, is a vital cog in India's ODI side and expected to play a key role in the World Cup, which gets underway on Friday.

The Mumbaikar, ranked No. 8 in the ICC women's ODI player rankings, has scored 2461 runs in 64 ODIs, at an average of 41.71.

She scored 71 off 84 balls in the final ODI to deny the White Ferns a whitewash in the five-match series.

