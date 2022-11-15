Pollard retires from IPL; takes over as MI batting coach

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard was part of a hugely-successful era for Mumbai Indians, who won the IPL five times and the Champions League T20 twice during his playing days. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.



However, he will continue his association with the five-time IPL champions after he was appointed as MI's batting coach.

"It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. 'Once an MI always an MI'," Pollard said in a statement in Twitter, in which he referred to himself as the 'The Mumbai West Indian'.

Pollard played 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians since joining them in 2010 -- winning the IPL five times and the Champions League T20 twice.

He played 211 games (IPL + CLT20) for MI, scoring 3915 runs, at a strike rate of 147 and despite playing in the middle order, is currently 18th on the list of IPL’s highest run getters with 3412 runs. He also did a job with the ball, scalping 79 wickets, with 69 of those in the IPL, while also taking 103 catches in the IPL.



The West Indian confirmed that he will take up the coaching role at the franchise, while he will play for Mumbai Indians Emirates in the UAE T20 League.



"This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates. This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching." he added.



"I am immensely proud and honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons. It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of the passionate fans. I have always felt and appreciated their unconditional support both on and off the field. Together, we won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020."



"I must give big thanks to the coaches, managers, and the other backroom support staff we had at Mumbai Indians and who I now join. We would not have achieved success over the years without their continuing hard work, dedication and commitment to creating the best environment and I look forward to emulating their successful approach. In particular, I would like to pay special tribute to my good friend Robin Singh for his sound advice and guidance over the years and whose very shoes I now fill."