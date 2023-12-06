News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Khawaja expects players to be picked on class, not form

Khawaja expects players to be picked on class, not form

Source: PTI
December 06, 2023 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: Australian opener Usman Khawaja. Photograph: BCCI

Australian Test batter Usman Khawaja has urged the national selectors to look for class over form when they choose his next opening partner after David Warner quits the longest format next month.

Warner is set to play his last Test at his home ground in Sydney against Pakistan in the final game of the three-match series starting January 3.

 

Khawaja isn't too concerned about his next partner but urged the selectors to pick the right player who can flourish and succeed at the international level.

"To be honest, it (who my next opening partner is) doesn't really matter to me, genuinely. Whoever the selectors are going to pick, they're going to pick because they think they're the best for the role," Khawaja told on SEN Radio.

"I don't even believe in the 'bat-off' people are talking about right now. I think it is going to come to a lot more than that. You can't pick teams on form. You've got to pick teams on who you think the best player is.

"If we pick teams on form, the Australian team would be changing every second week, so you just can't do that.

"Class is always permanent. Form is always temporary. It will be interesting to see which way they go. I actually don't know," he added.

Khawaja said his next opening partner shouldn't be picked on the basis of how many runs he had scored at the first-class level.

"I think it (making runs) does (play into it)," he said.

"But I think if you go a bit further back for the last five years, all of the guys that are in contention would have scored a truckload of runs.

"It would be very similar. It just depends on how big a sample size you want to make it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will play IPL until I can't walk anymore: Maxwell
Will play IPL until I can't walk anymore: Maxwell
Pace Bowler Sakariya Is Bowled!
Pace Bowler Sakariya Is Bowled!
Middle-order maverick, Shreyas turns 29!
Middle-order maverick, Shreyas turns 29!
Auto retail sales soar to record high in Nov: FADA
Auto retail sales soar to record high in Nov: FADA
BJP MPs elected to assemblies resign from Parliament
BJP MPs elected to assemblies resign from Parliament
DMK MP regrets N India remark, Stalin 'warns' him
DMK MP regrets N India remark, Stalin 'warns' him
Messi is Time's Athlete of the Year!
Messi is Time's Athlete of the Year!

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

SEE: Pant Gets Ready For IPL Comeback

SEE: Pant Gets Ready For IPL Comeback

Why RCB Must Buy Starc, Mujeeb

Why RCB Must Buy Starc, Mujeeb

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances