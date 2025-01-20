Recognise These Kids?

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw and Arjun Tendulkar at the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede stadium, April 2, 2011. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Tendulkar/Instagram

Among those reminiscing about the Wankhede's legacy is Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who fondly recounted his first visit to the stadium -- a memory tied closely to cricket royalty.

Shaw, who led India to the U19 World Cup title in 2018, recalled attending the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede as an 11 year old. What made the memory more special was that he shared it with Arjun Tendulkar.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw recounts his first visit to the Wankhede. Video: Kind courtesy MCA/Instagram

'My first memory, and it's for the rest of my life, was when I came here to watch the 2011 World Cup,' Shaw recalled.

'I was 11 that time; me and Arjun Tendulkar, my friend, we both sat here and watched that game live. I still remember the moment when we lifted that World Cup. What an experience!'

'As kids, we always dreamed about playing at the Wankhede stadium.'

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Despite a challenging 2024 for Shaw, marked by struggles in domestic cricket and a lack of IPL opportunities after being released by the Delhi Capitals, his memories of the Wankhede remain a testament to the dreams the iconic ground inspires.