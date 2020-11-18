News
Kaif backs Ashwin to return to India's T20I squad

Kaif backs Ashwin to return to India's T20I squad

Source: ANI
November 18, 2020 16:49 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin picked 13 wickets in 15 games during this season of the Indian Premier League

IMAGE: Playing for Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin picked 13 wickets in 15 games during Indian Premier League 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels Ravichandran Ashwin can be a 'valuable asset' for the Indian side in the shortest format of the game as the spinner had dismissed some of the big power hitters in the powerplay overs in the recently concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin has been a regular member of the Indian side in the longest format of the game but the spinner last represented played an international limited-overs match back in 2017. His last T20I game came against West Indies in July 2017 while his last ODI match was against the same side in June 2017.

 

In the recently concluded IPL, Ashwin picked 13 wickets in 15 games for Delhi Capitals with an economy of 7.66. He dismissed players such as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, star KXIP batsman Chris Gayle and MI's Kieron Pollard.

Kaif, who is Delhi Capitals' assistant coach, feels that Ashwin still has a lot to offer in the T20I format for Team India and that the spinner can be a valuable asset for the side.

"Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99's list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is," Kaif tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ashwin is gearing up for the upcoming Test series against Australia. On Monday, in the net session, Ashwin was seen launching volleys to KL Rahul using a tennis racquet, and the wicket-keeper batsman was seen practicing pull shots.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.

