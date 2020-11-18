News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England to tour Pakistan, play first series in 16 years

England to tour Pakistan, play first series in 16 years

Last updated on: November 18, 2020 15:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The two T20I matches between Pakistan and England are scheduled for October 14 and 15, both in Karachi.

IMAGE: The two T20I matches between Pakistan and England are scheduled for October 14 and 15, both in Karachi. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

England will visit Pakistan for the first time in 16 years when they play two T20 Internationals in October 2021, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The short tour will serve as a build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in India that is scheduled to start the same month, and comes as international cricket returns to Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

 

The matches are scheduled for October 14 and 15, both in Karachi.

"This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations," ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said.

"As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount. We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic."

Pakistan have hosted Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for tests, and Zimbabwe for limited overs matches since December 2019, having used Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi as home venues since the bus attack.

England vs Pakistan

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Dhonis enjoy their vacation
PIX: Dhonis enjoy their vacation
Team India undergo Test match simulation in training
Team India undergo Test match simulation in training
Nations League PIX: Spain maul Germany 6-0
Nations League PIX: Spain maul Germany 6-0
Sensex ends above 44K for 1st time; Nifty tops 12,900
Sensex ends above 44K for 1st time; Nifty tops 12,900
England set to host Virat Kohli & Co in 2021
England set to host Virat Kohli & Co in 2021
Petitioner in Krishna janambhoomi suit skips hearing
Petitioner in Krishna janambhoomi suit skips hearing
Tanker rams Khushbu's car on way to 'Vel Yatra'
Tanker rams Khushbu's car on way to 'Vel Yatra'

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: At Sania Mirza's birthday party

PIX: At Sania Mirza's birthday party

'Being Serena is a tribute to all women'

'Being Serena is a tribute to all women'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use