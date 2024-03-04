News
K L Rahul Set For IPL Return?

K L Rahul Set For IPL Return?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 04, 2024 17:31 IST
KL Rahul

K L Rahul is likely to return to action to lead his franchise Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

 

Rahul, who sustained an injury in his right quadriceps while playing the first England Test in Hyderabad, returned from London, where he underwent a medical test with regard to the injury.

According to a report in The Times of India newspaper, Rahul is now at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ready to take the field in time for LSG's season opener against Rajasthan Royals on March 24.

'He had consulted top medical experts in London. He returned to India on Sunday and has checked into the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehab. He should get the Return to Play certificate from the NCA soon,' the The Times of India report stated.

Rahul had missed most of IPL 2023 after he injured his hamstring in the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season.

Rahul is also expected to make a return to T20Is at the T20 World Cup that begins on June 1 in the USA and West Indies.

'He is keen to prove his worth in the IPL,' the report added, 'as he's in line for selection in India's T20 World Cup team as a 'keeper-bat.'

REDIFF CRICKET
