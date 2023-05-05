K L Rahul rules himself out of IPL 2023, WTC Final

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants skipper K L Rahul sustained a serious thigh injury during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: K L Rahul/Instagram

India batter K L Rahul said on Friday he will be undergoing a surgery for his thigh injury because of which he will be forced to miss the remainder of IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship Final against Australia next month.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," Rahul said on Instagram.



As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants



Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam."



Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rahul sustained a serious thigh injury during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He injured his right thigh while sprinting towards boundary to a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis' bowling.



"The last few days have been really hard, but I'm determined to come out on top. Injuries are never easy, but I'll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes," said the Karnataka right-hander.