GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

David Miller, the finisher of Gujarat Titans, had melted many netizens' hearts with an absolutely adorable workout picture featuring his daughter ahead of his side's Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals.

In the picture, Miller was seen skipping while his daughter and wife held on to the rope near a pool side.

The heart-warming picture was posted on the official social media handles of the GT franchise with the caption, 'Miller Skips to the good part!'

The GT franchise also posted an adorable video of their skipper Hardik Pandya's son Agastya wishing his dad 'All the best' before their tie against RR.