News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic

GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 05, 2023 00:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Miller

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

David Miller, the finisher of Gujarat Titans, had melted many netizens' hearts with an absolutely adorable workout picture featuring his daughter ahead of his side's Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals.

 

In the picture, Miller was seen skipping while his daughter and wife held on to the rope near a pool side.

The heart-warming picture was posted on the official social media handles of the GT franchise with the caption, 'Miller Skips to the good part!'

The GT franchise also posted an adorable video of their skipper Hardik Pandya's son Agastya wishing his dad 'All the best' before their tie against RR.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Jonty Rhodes turns hero for struggling groundsmen
Jonty Rhodes turns hero for struggling groundsmen
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match
Rohit demands improvement from MI bowlers
Rohit demands improvement from MI bowlers
Video shows rivals kill gangster Tillu inside jail
Video shows rivals kill gangster Tillu inside jail
Cake, smiles, and a dream debut for MI's Madhwal
Cake, smiles, and a dream debut for MI's Madhwal
Amit Shah reviews Manipur unrest; speaks to 3 CMs
Amit Shah reviews Manipur unrest; speaks to 3 CMs
SRH skipper admits team's flaws after KKR defeat
SRH skipper admits team's flaws after KKR defeat

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL: Can Rajasthan throw GT off their perch?

IPL: Can Rajasthan throw GT off their perch?

Meet IPL's 'ultimate wicket-taking machine'

Meet IPL's 'ultimate wicket-taking machine'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances