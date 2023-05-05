News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricket going football's way; ODIs will suffer: Shastri

Cricket going football's way; ODIs will suffer: Shastri

Source: PTI
May 05, 2023 14:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former India coach Ravi Shastri with Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik. Photograph: BCCI

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the mushrooming T20 leagues around the world will eventually hurt bilateral cricket, especially the ODI format with the franchises inclined towards handing long-term contract to players.

 

Shastri insisted that cricket is slowly going football's way and in future the players would only be interested in playing world events.

"I have always said that the bilateral cricket will suffer, there is no question about that. With the leagues spreading around the world, it's going to go the football way," Shastri was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"The teams will assemble just before the World Cup, they play a little bit of bilateral, clubs will release the players and you play the mega World Cup. So it's going to go that way in the long run whether you like it or not.

"I don't feel bad at all," said the former India all-rounder, adding: "one of the faculties of the game will suffer. I think it will be 50-over cricket."

A trend has already started where many international cricketers are preferring club over country. And Shastri admitted that he won't be surprised to see the trend growing in coming time.

"Look at the volume of people in this country, we are 1.4 billion, and only 11 can play for India," Shastri said.

"What will the others do? They have an opportunity to play white-ball cricket, it's their strength, globally, across different franchises in the world. Grab that opportunity. It's common sense, it's their living. It's their income. Nobody will be able to deprive them of this. They (players) are not contracted by BCCI. What stops them going?

"Nothing like getting exposure. How much do they want to protect their own league (IPL)? You've got to see where they come from, and rightly so. This is our league and to protect this league is paramount as far as our interest goes. But by letting certain players go, it's not going to affect the league in any way."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Lara lashes out at SRH batters after another flop show
Cake, smiles, and a dream debut for MI's Madhwal
Cake, smiles, and a dream debut for MI's Madhwal
GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic
GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic
Mahavir Phogat threatens to return medals
Mahavir Phogat threatens to return medals
IPL: CSK look to make best of home comfort vs MI
IPL: CSK look to make best of home comfort vs MI
In Photos: The Man Who Will Be Crowned King
In Photos: The Man Who Will Be Crowned King
Pawar seeks time after NCP panel rejects resignation
Pawar seeks time after NCP panel rejects resignation

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

World Cup: India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium!

World Cup: India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium!

CSK's day off! Dhoni plays TT; Jadeja enjoys golf

CSK's day off! Dhoni plays TT; Jadeja enjoys golf

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances