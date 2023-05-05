CSK's day off! Dhoni plays TT; Jadeja enjoys golf

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu play table tennis. Photograph and Video: CSK/Instagram

It was a day off for the Chennai Super Kings' players, and they most the most of the break by relaxing off the field.



The CSK players took to indoor games, with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing table tennis as he partnered Ambati Rayudu.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja along with pacers Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh tried their hand at mini golf, while other players tried their luck with table football.

The Sri Lankan duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana spent some quality playing chess.



"Summer Holidays Vibes with the Kings!" CSK captioned the Instagram video.