News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK's day off! Dhoni plays TT; Jadeja enjoys golf

CSK's day off! Dhoni plays TT; Jadeja enjoys golf

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 05, 2023 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu play table tennis. Photograph and Video: CSK/Instagram

It was a day off for the Chennai Super Kings' players, and they most the most of the break by relaxing off the field.

The CSK players took to indoor games, with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing table tennis as he partnered Ambati Rayudu.

 

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja along with pacers Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh tried their hand at mini golf, while other players tried their luck with table football.

The Sri Lankan duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana spent some quality playing chess.

"Summer Holidays Vibes with the Kings!" CSK captioned the Instagram video.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What Dhoni said on whether this is his 'last IPL'
What Dhoni said on whether this is his 'last IPL'
GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic
GT's Miller, daughter steal hearts with workout pic
Lara lashes out at SRH batters after another flop show
Retail stores in India 'milestone' for Apple: Tim Cook
Retail stores in India 'milestone' for Apple: Tim Cook
Can my son do his MBA without giving CAT?
Can my son do his MBA without giving CAT?
Dronacharya awardee threatens to return medals
Dronacharya awardee threatens to return medals
World Cup: India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium!
World Cup: India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium!

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Cake, smiles, and a dream debut for MI's Madhwal

Cake, smiles, and a dream debut for MI's Madhwal

PIX: When Dhoni reigned in Lucknow rain

PIX: When Dhoni reigned in Lucknow rain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances