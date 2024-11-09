Jurel's gutsy fifties rescue India-A twice at MCG

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel rescued India-A from a top-order collapse. Photograph: Kind Courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Dhruv Jurel has made a compelling case for inclusion in India’s playing XI for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, impressing with back-to-back resilient half-centuries in the second unofficial Test against Australia-A.

In the first innings, Jurel rescued India-A from a top-order collapse, scoring a gritty 80 off 186 deliveries, which was pivotal in stabilising the team after a shaky start.

His knock proved crucial again in the second innings, as India-A faced a similar collapse, slumping to 56 for 5 with established players like KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad failing to make an impact.

By stumps, India-A had managed a slim 11-run lead, with Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease.

On the following day, Jurel displayed his range, hitting a boundary in the third over and steadily building a solid 94-run partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Jurel reached his fifty off 86 balls, frustrating the Australian bowlers with his tenacity. He ultimately scored a well-made 68 off 122 balls before Corey Rocchiccioli dismissed him, with Sam Konstas taking a sharp catch.

Following Jurel's departure, India-A lost Nitish soon after. However, a strong lower-order stand from Tanuish Kotian and Prasidh Krishna saw the visitors reach past 200, stretching their lead beyond 150.

With selectors likely watching closely, Jurel’s impressive performances in Melbourne have positioned him as a contender for India’s squad in the BGT series. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-bat stooterd out as a steadying force for India-A, bailing the team out in both innings after top-order collapses.

Though he debuted against England earlier this year, he missed opportunities in the Bangladesh and New Zealand series.

Now, his showing against Australia-A could be pivotal in securing him a spot in India’s Test lineup.