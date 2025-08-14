Joe Root vows to end Ashes drought in Australia

IMAGE: Joe Root has yet to win a Test or score a Test century in Australia. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

England batter Joe Root said his experience of 158 Tests makes him better equipped than ever to end a victory drought in Australia, as he ramps up preparations for the upcoming Ashes series.

Root, who moved to second on the all-time test run-scorer charts during England's five-match series against India, which was drawn 2-2 earlier this month, has accumulated 13,543 runs in Tests, trailing only India great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

Despite his prolific record, the 34-year-old Root has yet to win a Test or score a Test century in Australia, where he averages 35.68 from 27 innings with nine half-centuries.

"Having played in Australia a couple of times before, now going with 150-odd test caps under my belt, I feel I couldn't be more ready for it," Root told British media on Thursday.

"The thing that stands out for me is I probably wanted it (a century) way too much the last couple of times. It took me away from what was important."

Australia won both the 2017-18 series and following home series in 2021-22 4-0 before drawing 2-2 in England in 2023 to retain the urn.

England last triumphed in Australia in 2010-11, which is also the last time the tourists won a Test Down Under.

"There were a lot of distractions," Root said of the last two Ashes series in Australia.

"I was captain, COVID (in 2021-22), there was the (Ben) Stokes incident the time before that (when Stokes was ruled out of the 2017-18 tour after an incident at a Bristol nightclub), the Jonny (Bairstow) headbutt incident as well."

"This time I want to just go and enjoy the tour for what it is. It is a beautiful country it is a great place to go and play cricket. I know if I put my best performances in then everything else will look after itself."

This year's Ashes begins in Perth on November 21 before a day-night match in Brisbane, the third Test in Adelaide and the traditional Melbourne and Sydney Tests in December and January.