Joe Root vows to end Ashes drought in Australia

Joe Root vows to end Ashes drought in Australia

August 14, 2025
August 14, 2025 19:03 IST

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root has yet to win a Test or score a Test century in Australia. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

England batter Joe Root said his experience of 158 Tests makes him better equipped than ever to end a victory drought in Australia, as he ramps up preparations for the upcoming Ashes series.

Root, who moved to second on the all-time test run-scorer charts during England's five-match series against India, which was drawn 2-2 earlier this month, has accumulated 13,543 runs in Tests, trailing only India great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

 

Despite his prolific record, the 34-year-old Root has yet to win a Test or score a Test century in Australia, where he averages 35.68 from 27 innings with nine half-centuries.

"Having played in Australia a couple of times before, now going with 150-odd test caps under my belt, I feel I couldn't be more ready for it," Root told British media on Thursday.

"The thing that stands out for me is I probably wanted it (a century) way too much the last couple of times. It took me away from what was important."

Australia won both the 2017-18 series and following home series in 2021-22 4-0 before drawing 2-2 in England in 2023 to retain the urn.

England last triumphed in Australia in 2010-11, which is also the last time the tourists won a Test Down Under.

"There were a lot of distractions," Root said of the last two Ashes series in Australia.

"I was captain, COVID (in 2021-22), there was the (Ben) Stokes incident the time before that (when Stokes was ruled out of the 2017-18 tour after an incident at a Bristol nightclub), the Jonny (Bairstow) headbutt incident as well."

"This time I want to just go and enjoy the tour for what it is. It is a beautiful country it is a great place to go and play cricket. I know if I put my best performances in then everything else will look after itself."

This year's Ashes begins in Perth on November 21 before a day-night match in Brisbane, the third Test in Adelaide and the traditional Melbourne and Sydney Tests in December and January.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
