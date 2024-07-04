Jemimah: India's improved fielding is a 'game-changer'

IMAGE: Rodrigues commended the rigorous approach to fitness and fielding under head coach Amol Muzumda. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Jemimah Rodrigues, the promising Indian batter, emphasized the team's dedication to enhancing their fielding prowess, highlighting its potential to sway matches, ahead of the upcoming Women's T20I series against South Africa.



Addressing reporters in a pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, Rodrigues expressed confidence in the team's strategic clarity across all facets. She underscored the pivotal role of fielding, describing it as a "game-changer" for India.



"We have clarity in our plans across the three departments. The work is ongoing in fielding to keep getting better because it is one department that is a game-changer," Jemaimah said.

"Since Amol sir has come, we have been hearing the same thing in every team meeting -- fitness and fielding are non-negotiable. And, it is something we have specifically been working on," she added.

Looking ahead to the series against South Africa, which serves as vital preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, Rodrigues noted the team's cohesion and experience, bolstered by participation in the Women's Premier League. She anticipated that lessons learned from the challenging conditions of the WPL would prove beneficial in the World Cup in Bangladesh.



The Indian team's preparations for the T20I series will be meticulous, considering the strategic significance of each match, especially following their dominant performance in the recent Test match in Chennai.



