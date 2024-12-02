Seales breaks Umesh's record as WI dominate Day 2

IMAGE: Jayden Seales registered the best economy rate by a bowler in men's Tests since 1978 for a minimum of 10 overs bowled. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Instagram

Fast bowler Jayden Seales produced a record-breaking spell to put West Indies in command on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday.



Seales took four wickets, conceding just five runs in 15.5 overs. including 10 maiden overs for an sensational economy rate of 0.31. This is the best economy rate by a bowler in men's Tests since 1978 for a minimum of 10 overs bowled. He bettered Umesh Yadav's record, who had figures of 3/9 in 21 overs with 16 maidens, at an economy rate of 0.42 against South Africa in 2015.



Courtesy of Seales, West Indies bundled out Bangladesh for 164 in 71.5 overs in their first innings.



Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon claimed only three bowlers have managed an economy rate of 0.50 or less per over since 2000.



"Test cricket history shows 24 instances of a bowler with 10+ overs finishing with an eco of 0.50 or less per over. Since 2000, just three instances

0.31 (15.5-10-5-4) Jayden Seales (WI) yesterday

0.42 (21-16-9-3) Umesh Yadav (Ind) in 2015

0.45 (22-17-10-0) Nathan Lyon (Aus) in 2014," he said on X.

IMAGE: Courtesy of Jayden Seales, West Indies bundled out Bangladesh for 164 in 71.5 overs in their first innings. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Instagram

West Indies continued their domination as they reached 70/1 at stumps on the second day, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite 33 not out and Keacy Carty on 19. Mikyle Louis was the only wicket to fall for the hosts, caught behind off Nahid Rana.



Bangladesh had earlier resumed on 69/2 at Sabina Park after only 30 overs were bowled on an opening day limited by a wet outfield and bad light.



The visitors went to lunch in Kingston at 122/6, having added 53 runs in the morning session off 28 overs for the loss of four more wickets. Shamar Joseph (3/49) bowled Shahadat Hossain (22) to end a 73-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Shadman Islam which had rescued Bangladesh from 10/2.

Islam top scored with 64, including five fours and a six.



Three more wickets quickly followed before lunch -- Litton Das (1) was caught by Kavem Hodge off Seales, followed by Jaker Ali (1) and Shadman Islam to leave Bangladesh reeling on 98/6.



Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed a 75-ball 36 and Taijul Islam got 16 runs in 66 deliveries as the pair added 41 runs for the seventh wicket.