Joe Root Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record!

Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become leading fourth-innings run-scorer in Tests

IMAGE: Playing his milestone 150th Test, Joe Root surpassed Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Joe Root added another feather to his illustrious cap during England’s dominant eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

The former England captain, playing his milestone 150th Test, surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the all-time leading run-scorer in the fourth innings of Test cricket.

Root contributed a brisk 22 off just 15 deliveries as England chased down a modest target of 104 in just 12.4 overs, sealing a comprehensive win. In the process, Root's fourth-innings tally climbed to 1,630 runs, eclipsing Tendulkar’s record of 1,625 runs.

The updated list of fourth-innings run-scorers now sees Root at the top, followed by Tendulkar. England's Alastair Cook and South Africa's Graeme Smith share the third spot with 1,611 runs each, while West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul rounds out the top five with 1,580 runs.

Most Fourth-Innings Runs in Tests:

1. Joe Root – 1,630 runs

2. Sachin Tendulkar – 1,625 runs

3. Alastair Cook – 1,611 runs

4. Graeme Smith – 1,611 runs

5. Shivnarine Chanderpaul – 1,580 runs