Jansen to replace Pretorius in SA's T20 WC squad

Jansen to replace Pretorius in SA's T20 WC squad

October 12, 2022 14:27 IST
Marco Jansen

IMAGE: Tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen received his call-up to South Africa's T20 World Cup squad. Photograph: Lee Warren/Getty Images

South Africa have added all-rounder Marco Jansen to their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Tall left-arm seamer Jansen replaces injured Dwaine Pretorius, who fractured his left thumb in the recent series in India.

 

Jansen, 22, has a single T20 appearance against India in June, but has been a regular member of South Africa’s test squad over the last 12 months.

Seamer Lizaad Williams takes Jansen’s place among South Africa’s travelling reserves for the competition, which will be played from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
