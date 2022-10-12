Deepak Chahar ruled out T20 WC?

IMAGE: Chahar had suffered stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and missed the ODI series against the Proteas. Photograph: BCCI

Has India’s bowling attack suffered a fresh blow?

Seamer Deepak Chahar is reportedly set to miss the T20 World Cup, starting on October 22.

Chahar is still not fit and will continue to be assessed by the medical team at the National Cricket Academy.

Chahar had suffered stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and missed the ODI series against the Proteas.

According to Sports Tak, Chahar will be replaced by Shardul Thakur, who will heading to Australia on Thursday.

The report further claimed that Mohammed Shami, who is named among the reserves, is the frontrunner to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.

India play their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on October 23.