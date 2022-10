IMAGE: Virat Kohli with K L Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

The Indian players enjoyed a day's break from their hectic preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli took in the sights of Perth with birthday boy Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul.

IMAGE: Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Virat Kohli and Deepak Hooda. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Joining them were Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel as the cricketers enjoyed their outing on a sunny day.

'Day off with the boys @harshalvp23 @deepakhooda30 @akshar.patel', Kohli said on Instagram.