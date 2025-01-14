James Anderson set for T20 comeback after 11 years!

'While I'm still fit enough and young enough, I want to play.'

IMAGE: James Anderson will feature in the County Championship season and T20 Blast, marking his first T20 appearance since 2014. Photograph: BCCI

England bowling great James Anderson will extend his playing career after signing a one-year contract with Lancashire for the 2025 season, the 42-year-old announced on Monday.



England's leading wicket-taker retired from international duty in July after his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years during which he became the third-highest wicket-taker in the format.



He will now feature in the County Championship season and T20 Blast, marking his first T20 appearance since 2014.



"I'm very excited," Anderson told the BBC's Tailenders podcast. "While I'm still fit enough and young enough, I want to play."



Anderson joined England's coaching staff as a bowling consultant after his international retirement and will continue in the role for the Champions Trophy in February and March.



While no deal has yet been agreed for him to continue in that capacity this summer, Anderson said he will prioritise playing for Lancashire.



"I don't think it would be fair on Lancashire if I just dipped in and out," he said.



"It's only fair that I give it a good crack and that'll take precedence over anything else during the summer."



Anderson, who made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2002, has taken 1,126 wickets in 298 first-class matches, with 376 of those coming in 95 matches for Lancashire.



"The one thing I've known for many months is that I wanted to play cricket," Anderson added.

"It was just trying to find what sort of cricket I wanted to play and after a few chats with Lancashire and their plans for the year it just felt like a nice thing to do."



Lancashire kick off their County Championship Division Two campaign against Middlesex at Lord's on April 4, before the start of their Blast season on May 29 when they host Worcestershire.