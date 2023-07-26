Jaiswal, Siraj gain in ICC Test rankings

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up a fifty in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test to follow up on his remarkable 171 on his Test debut. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his ascent in the ICC Test rankings, rising 11 places to 63rd while his skipper Rohit Sharma inched up to ninth among batters in the latest list released on Wednesday.

Scores of 57 and 38 in the drawn second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain have catapulted the 21-year-old Jaiswal in the batters list as he now has 466 points.

Rohit, who had scores of 80 and 57 in second Test, continued to remain the highest-ranked Indian Test batter. He has 759 point and is tied at the ninth place with his Sri Lankan counter part Dimuth Karunaratne.

Rohit is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 12th with 743 points and Virat Kohli, who remains in 14th place with 733 points.

Formerly top-ranked batters, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and England's Joe Root have made their way back to the top, progressing three places each to sit at the second and third positions respectively.

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson remains at the top of the list with 883 rating points.

England's Zak Crawley is up 13 places to 35th, Harry Brook has risen to 11th position and Jonny Bairstow has advanced three places to joint-19th, all prospering in the rankings after the fourth Ashes Test.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (879) continues his stay at the top in the bowlers' list, while Ravindra Jadeja (782) has climbed to sixth.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj has also seen an upward movement in the list as he rose six places to 33rd.

Sri Lankan Prabath Jayasuriya's seven-wicket haul in Galle has lifted him seven places to a career-best seventh position.

Jayasuriya's spin partner Ramesh Mendis is up one place to 21st after finishing with six wickets in the match.

Pacers Mark Wood (up three places to 23rd) and Chris Woakes (up five places to 31st) are the main gainers for England, while Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (up 12 places to 45th) and West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (up six places to 62nd) are among the others to advance.

In the all-rounders' rankings, Jadeja and Ashwin continue to hold on to the top two spots, while Axar Patel is static on number five.