Jaiswal Equals Azharuddin's Massive Test Feat!

Jaiswal Equals Azharuddin's Massive Test Feat!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 23, 2025 23:05 IST

Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashavi Jaiswal become the first Indian opener to score a half-century at Old Trafford in the last 50 years. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

After a disappointing show in the third Test at Lord's, India's young opener Yashavi Jaiswal made a remarkable return to run-scoring with a measured half-century on Day 1 of the fourth Test for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester on Wednesday. 

They stylish southpaw gave the visitors a solid start in the company of fellow opener K L Rahul as he hit 58 runs off 107 balls which contained 10 hits to the fence and a massive six. 

 

In the process, he completed 1,000 Test runs in 16 innings against England. The southpaw became the 20th Indian batter to reach this milestone. 

The 23-year-old Jaiswal is the joint second-quickest Indian to reach there alongside former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid hold the record for the fastest 1,000 Test runs against England as they achieved the feat in 15 innings.

He has also become the first Indian opener to score 50-plus runs at Old Trafford in the last 50 years after Sunil Gavaskar (58 runs) in 1974.

