Pitch difficult to complain about, Jaffer takes dig at England

March 06, 2021 15:36 IST

IMAGE: India head coach Ravi Shastri inspects the pitch. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer, on Saturday, took a jibe at England's batting line-up and hoped that the visitors would get a decent score in the second innings because there is nothing to complain about the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Many former England cricketers have been criticising the wickets being used in the four-match Test series as they are favouring more spin. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was quite vocal in his criticism of the pitches used in the series and went a step further and asked for the ICC to look into the wickets after the third game ended in two days.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer wrote, "I hope England at least get a decent score in the second innings because this pitch is really difficult to complain about. #INDvsENG."

Taking to Instagram, Vaughan on Tuesday shared a picture of him standing in dug up soil with a bat in his hands. "Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG," he wrote in the caption.