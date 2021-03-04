News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Frustrated England defend selection on 'better pitch'

Frustrated England defend selection on 'better pitch'

March 04, 2021 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We felt that seam isn't going to offer as much in terms of being a threat, it's more of a holding role.'

Ben Stokes bats on way his 24th Test half-century

IMAGE: Ben Stokes bats on way his 24th Test half-century. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes found their below-par batting display frustrating but defended the team selection for the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

England shot themselves in the foot in the previous Test at the same venue when they opted for a four-pronged seam attack on a spin-friendly track and got beaten inside two days.

 

Scarred by that experience, Joe Root brought back off-spinner Dom Bess, along with specialist batsman Dan Lawrence, while quicks Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer missed out.

The team later said Archer was dropped because of an elbow injury but it meant England have effectively fielded a lone frontline seamer in James Anderson, while Stokes himself is battling an upset stomach.

"We felt that seam isn't going to offer as much in terms of being a threat, it's more of a holding role," Stokes said after England were all out for 205 on what appeared a good batting track at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"It's definitely a better wicket than the last Test match.

"I think as the day progressed, you could see that the ball started to spin more, and had more bounce..."

In the previous match, spinners claimed 28 of the 30 wickets that tumbled in five sessions.

In contrast, India quick Mohammed Siraj dismissed a couple of English batsmen, while Anderson claimed the lone Indian wicket to fall on Thursday on a more seamer-friendly pitch at the same venue.

"We’re more than capable of scoring more than 300 on a wicket like that out here, it’s frustrating," Stokes said.

The England vice-captain top-scored for the tourists with a fighting 55 while Lawrence justified his recall with a fluent 46.

Stokes felt spinners Jack Leach and Bess would play important roles as the pitch deteriorates and also backed the decision to strengthen their batting order.

"Lengthening the batting line-up is something that we've taken away from the last Test match, having an extra batter in case we're faced with similar conditions," Stokes added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Axar, Ashwin torment England again
PIX: Axar, Ashwin torment England again
Vote! Who will win the 4th Test?
Vote! Who will win the 4th Test?
'Mazaa aa gaya': Siraj on Root's dismissal
'Mazaa aa gaya': Siraj on Root's dismissal
Rs 650 cr hidden: Officials on Kashyap, Tapsee raids
Rs 650 cr hidden: Officials on Kashyap, Tapsee raids
'Mazaa aa gaya': Siraj on Root's dismissal
'Mazaa aa gaya': Siraj on Root's dismissal
Minister clarifies: No decision on Sreedharan as CM
Minister clarifies: No decision on Sreedharan as CM
Restrain Rahul from campaigning in TN: BJP to EC
Restrain Rahul from campaigning in TN: BJP to EC

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1

PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1

Stokes swore at me: Siraj

Stokes swore at me: Siraj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use