Rediff.com  » Cricket » Very poor batting from England: Vaughan

March 04, 2021 16:41 IST
Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Joe Root on Day 1 of the 4h Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Joe Root on Day 1 of the 4h Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday criticised the English team for not batting to their potential in the ongoing fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first, but the batters failed to make the most and lost wickets quickly in the first session of play.

 

Vaughan, who has been quite vocal in his criticism of the pitches used in the series, called this pitch "perfect" and blamed England batters for failing to score runs.

"England's batting so far worse than any of the last few Tests ... This pitch is a perfect surface to get a big first innings score ... no spin ... ball coming onto the bat ... very poor batting so far ... #INDvENG."

England were eventually bowled out for 205. Ben Stokes top scored for the tourists with a fighting 55, while a recalled Dan Lawrence made 46.

Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-68 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and quick Mohammed Siraj shared five wickets between them.

India, who lead the series 2-1, need a draw to book their place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.

AGENCIES
