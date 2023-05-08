Jadhav on his return to the IPL

IMAGE: Kedar Jadhav, who was named a David Willey's replacement, last played for RCB in the 2016-17 season. Photograph: BCCI

RCB batter Kedar Jadhav said the introduction of the impact player rule has shaken up a few things in the IPL this season.

“The impact player rule has made the teams and players braver and fearless. They have an extra batter as a cushion, so obviously they are expressing more and instead of 180 there are more totals above 200,” he said.

Jadhav said it's going to be a tough fight for most of the teams who are in contention of making it to the playoffs.

“If we leave out one or two teams, most of the teams are in contention to get to the top four. It is pretty wide open at this moment,” he said.

The senior batter said his form in the Ranji Trophy and experience of playing in the IPL brought him back on the field this season with the RCB side.

“I have played enough cricket to understand that training every day does help. It is important to have a fresh mindset, give (yourself) some space, so that hunger comes back for scoring runs and for batting long. I took a break after the Ranji Trophy but trained before the IPL,” he added.

Jadhav said Virat Kohli's aggression and attitude has worked well for whichever team he plays for.

“That is the tagline of RCB -- play bold (and) I think it came from only Virat Kohli. He has a strong personality, likes to lead from the front. Whatever it is, batting or bowling, he wants to contribute in winning games whichever teams he plays for.

"It definitely rubs off on the team. The players want to perform close to that level, or close to that intensity he brings in, in his batting or when he is doing practice,” Jadhav added.