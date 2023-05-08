ATP Rankings: Veteran Bopanna back in the top-15

Indian veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna on Monday climbed the ATP Ranking charts after a formidable start to the season.

Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner reached the final of the Madrid Open on Saturday, but lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 to the Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

Bopanna had scripted history in March as he became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he and Ebden won the BNP Paribas Open.

Having won the Qatar Open and the title in Indian Wells, the duo was aiming for its third title of the season.

This was also Rohan Bopanna’s fourth final of the year. He had reached the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open 2023 with Sania Mirza.

A stellar season thus far has propelled the 43-year-old into the top 15.

'Feels amazing to be back at the ranked 11 in the world again. Last time I had this ranking was 7 years ago. Thank you everyone for the all support,' Bopanna tweeted on Monday.