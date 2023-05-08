News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ATP Rankings: Veteran Bopanna back in the top-15

ATP Rankings: Veteran Bopanna back in the top-15

By Rediff Sports
May 08, 2023 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohan Bopanna 

Indian veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna on Monday climbed the ATP Ranking charts after a formidable start to the season.

Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner reached the final of the Madrid Open on Saturday, but lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 to the Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

Bopanna had scripted history in March as he became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he and Ebden won the BNP Paribas Open.

Having won the Qatar Open and the title in Indian Wells, the duo was aiming for its third title of the season. 

 

This was also Rohan Bopanna’s fourth final of the year. He had reached the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open 2023 with Sania Mirza.

A stellar season thus far has propelled the 43-year-old into the top 15.

'Feels amazing to be back at the ranked 11 in the world again. Last time I had this ranking was 7 years ago. Thank you everyone for the all support,' Bopanna tweeted on Monday.

Rohan Bopanna

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
'This fight is for the daughters of India'
'This fight is for the daughters of India'
Messi returns to training after serving suspension
Messi returns to training after serving suspension
If Rashid Doesn't Bowl Well, He Will...
If Rashid Doesn't Bowl Well, He Will...
Kerala govt orders judicial probe into boat tragedy
Kerala govt orders judicial probe into boat tragedy
Raj: 3 villagers killed as MiG-21 crashes into home
Raj: 3 villagers killed as MiG-21 crashes into home
Pawar failed to create a successor, says Uddhav Sena
Pawar failed to create a successor, says Uddhav Sena
MiG-21 phase-out plan on track, says official
MiG-21 phase-out plan on track, says official

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

SLC, BCB back BCCI to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan

SLC, BCB back BCCI to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan

Kishan named as Rahul's replacement in WTC final squad

Kishan named as Rahul's replacement in WTC final squad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances