Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'If Stokes texts me again I'll delete it'

August 01, 2023 10:07 IST
IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali speak during the fifth Ashes Test. Moeen moved up the order to bat at number three following an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England won the last Test by 49 runs on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reutersr

England spinner Moeen Ali will not be coming out of retirement again after helping England draw the Ashes series against Australia 2-2, he said on Monday.

Moeen, 36, quit Test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured following a text from captain Ben Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series.

 

He moved up the order to bat at number three following an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England won the last Test by 49 runs.

"That's me done," Moeen told Sky Sports.

"If Ben Stokes texts me I'll delete it."

Moeen has played 68 Tests, scoring over 3,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets, as well as appearing in 129 one-day and 74 T20 internationals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
