Jadeja records special double in Indore

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja trapped Travis Head LBW to claim his 500th international victim. Photograph: BCCI

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday became only the second Indian player to take 500 wickets and score 5,000 runs in international cricket.

He accomplished this landmark on Day 1 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore on Wednesday

Aussie opener Travis Head was Jadeja’s 500th international wicket – he was trapped leg-before-wicket for nine runs of six balls.

Jadeja has scored 5,527 runs in 298 international matches across 241 innings at an average of 33.29. He has hit three hundreds and 31 half-centuries, with the best individual score of 175*.

He also taken a total of 503 wickets in 298 matches at an average of 29.35 at an economy rate of 3.51. His best bowling figures in innings are 7/42.

He is the only player besides legendary all-rounder and India's World Cup-winning legend Kapil Dev to have a double of 500 international wickets and 5,000 international runs.

Kapil scored a total of 9,031 runs in 356 matches, across 382 innings at an average of 27.53. He scored nine centuries and 41 half-centuries in his career.

Kapil also took a total of 687 wickets in 356 international matches, with the best bowling figures of 9/83 in innings.

Besides Jadeja and Kapil Dev, the list of all-rounders in international cricket with at 5,000 international cricket runs and 500 wickets includes Pakistan's Wasim Akram (6,615 runs and 916 wickets), Imran Khan (7,516 runs and 544 wickets) and Shahid Afridi (11,196 runs and 541 wickets), Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (13,445 runs and 653 wickets), New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (6,989 runs and 667 wickets), England's Ian Botham (7,313 runs and 528 wickets), South Africa's Shaun Pollock (7,386 runs and 829 wickets) and Jacques Kallis (25,534 runs and 577 wickets) and Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas (5,114 runs and 755 wickets).