'Never felt Gill was going to get out'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja put up a 203-run stand off 279 balls in the first innings of the second Test against England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Shubman Gill putting up a batting masterclass on a good pitch reflected his supreme confidence as India's new Test captain, senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja said on Thursday.

Gill (269 off 387 balls) and Jadeja (89 off 137) made the most of ideal batting conditions with a 203-run stand off 279 balls as India amassed 587 all out on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Birmingham.

Gill shattered a host of records on way to his maiden double hundred including a first double hundred for an Asian captain in England besides tallying India's highest individual score in this part of the world.

“He is looking very confident as captain. It is showing in his batting. It never felt that he was going to get out,” said Jadeja in the post-day press meet.

The senior all-rounder doesn't expect the wicket to turn much though India have gone into the game with two spinners including himself and Washington Sundar.

“Wicket is good for batting. Not much happening off the wicket. We need to set an in and out field and apply pressure,” said Jadeja, who added he was not trying to create rough for himself while batting in the middle.

On Kuldeep not getting a game again, he said: “that is beyond your control. What I can say is that when he plays he will be a wicket-taking option. Of late, we have been spending a lot of time but off the field we don't talk much about the game.”

Asked whether he ever had captaincy ambitions having started his Test career in 2012 and limited overs cricket in 2009, he in his inimitable way said ‘wo time gaya' (that ship has sailed).”

England's spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel felt his team can still win despite trailing India by 510 runs and seven wickets in hand.

England ended day two at 77 for three.

“100 percent we can win this game. Whenever I have said this you guys laugh at me (but this is how we approach the game). There are still three days left and on a fast scoring ground you never know what may happen.

“It was a tough day for us. Credit must be given to Gill. He put on a masterclass on a good wicket. It seems it is a bit of a new ball wicket. The harder the ball the more opportunity for it to do something,” he said referring to the Indian pacers striking thrice to remove England's top-order.