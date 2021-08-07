News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Australia

Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Australia

August 07, 2021 00:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bangladesh's players celebrate after winning the third T20 International

IMAGE: Bangladesh's players celebrate after defeating Australia in the third T20 International on Friday. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladesh secured a series win against Australia for the first time in any format after a 10-run victory in Friday's Twenty20 international in Dhaka gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

 

Mustafizur Rahman led an extraordinary performance from the hosts' bowling attack and conceded only nine runs in his four overs while Shoriful Islam (2-29) took the crucial wicket of Australia's top-scorer Mitchell Marsh (51) in the 18th over.

Earlier, Australian seamer Nathan Ellis bagged a hat-trick on debut, while Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa took two wickets each as the visitors restricted Bangladesh to 127-9, with captain Mohammad Mahmudullah (52) top-scoring for the hosts.

Bangladesh won the series opener on Tuesday by 23 runs, claiming their maiden T20 victory over Australia, and the second game on Wednesday by five wickets. The fourth match will be played on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Revealed! How Rohit plans to tackle England's bowlers
Revealed! How Rohit plans to tackle England's bowlers
Anderson equals Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets
Anderson equals Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets
Rohit says disappointed with timing of his dismissal
Rohit says disappointed with timing of his dismissal
Hopeful of launching Covovax by Oct: Adar Poonawalla
Hopeful of launching Covovax by Oct: Adar Poonawalla
Rahul to visit J-K for two days from August 9
Rahul to visit J-K for two days from August 9
PIX: Rahul, Jadeja give India upper hand on Day 3
PIX: Rahul, Jadeja give India upper hand on Day 3
Will Neeraj end India's wait for athletics medal?
Will Neeraj end India's wait for athletics medal?

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

PIX: Rahul, Jadeja give India upper hand on Day 3

PIX: Rahul, Jadeja give India upper hand on Day 3

Day 2: Rahul Shines on Dull Day

Day 2: Rahul Shines on Dull Day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances