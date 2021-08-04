News
Hardik, Shikhar Top MVPI List

By PURNENDU MAJI and SRINIVAS BHOGLE
Last updated on: August 04, 2021 13:07 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable Players in 2020-21 season.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya in action. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The ODI performances of Indian cricketers during the highly curtailed 2020-2021 season, that featured only 9 matches.

Hardik Pandya still tops the season's ranking, but almost entirely because of his exceptional batting.

Most valuable ODI players

RankPlayer NameRuns4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPI
1 Hardik Pandya 329 24 14 121 3 6.3 9 494
2 Shikhar Dhawan 417 53 3 90.8 0 0 9 410
3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22 2 0 66.7 9 5.3 5 357
4 Shardul Thakur 30 1 3 142.9 10 6.2 4 336
5 Lokesh Rahul 270 16 11 101.1 0 0 6 328
6 Virat Kohli 302 24 4 90.1 0 0 6 304
7 Rishabh Pant 155 8 11 152 0 0 2 243
8 Krunal Pandya 130 11 2 101.6 2 5.9 5 202
9 Deepak Chahar 69 7 1 84.1 4 6 2 181
10 Ravindra Jadeja 115 6 6 117.3 1 6.2 3 167
11 Prasidh Krishna 0 0 0 0 6 6.9 3 154
12 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 0 66.7 6 6.7 4 154
13 Suryakumar Yadav 124 18 0 122.8 0 0 3 147
14 Prithvi Shaw 105 20 0 125 0 0 3 136
15 Mohammed Shami 14 1 1 100 4 6.9 2 121
16 Ishan Kishan 60 8 2 130.4 0 0 2 114
17 Jasprit Bumrah 0 0 0 0 4 6.6 3 97
18 Rahul Chahar 13 0 0 52 3 5.4 1 97
19 Rohit Sharma 90 15 0 86.5 0 0 3 96
20 Shreyas Iyer 65 8 0 95.6 0 0 4 92
21 Chetan Sakariya 0 0 0 0 2 4.3 1 83
22 Kuldeep Yadav 0 0 0 0 3 6.5 5 76
23 Manish Pandey 74 4 1 82.2 0 0 3 73
24 T Natarajan 0 0 0 0 3 7.2 2 67
25 Mayank Agarwal 50 6 1 113.6 0 10 2 57
26 Sanju Samson 46 5 1 100 0 0 1 51
27 K Gowtham 2 0 0 66.7 1 6.1 1 35
28 Shubman Gill 33 3 1 84.6 0 0 1 27
29 Devdutt Padikkal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10
30 Navdeep Saini 54 2 1 65.9 1 8.2 3 8
31 Nitish Rana 7 0 0 50 0 3.3 1 8

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

