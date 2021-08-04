Hardik, Shikhar Top MVPI List

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable Players in 2020-21 season.
The ODI performances of Indian cricketers during the highly curtailed 2020-2021 season, that featured only 9 matches.
Hardik Pandya still tops the season's ranking, but almost entirely because of his exceptional batting.
Most valuable ODI players
|Rank
|Player Name
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Hardik Pandya
|329
|24
|14
|121
|3
|6.3
|9
|494
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|417
|53
|3
|90.8
|0
|0
|9
|410
|3
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|22
|2
|0
|66.7
|9
|5.3
|5
|357
|4
|Shardul Thakur
|30
|1
|3
|142.9
|10
|6.2
|4
|336
|5
|Lokesh Rahul
|270
|16
|11
|101.1
|0
|0
|6
|328
|6
|Virat Kohli
|302
|24
|4
|90.1
|0
|0
|6
|304
|7
|Rishabh Pant
|155
|8
|11
|152
|0
|0
|2
|243
|8
|Krunal Pandya
|130
|11
|2
|101.6
|2
|5.9
|5
|202
|9
|Deepak Chahar
|69
|7
|1
|84.1
|4
|6
|2
|181
|10
|Ravindra Jadeja
|115
|6
|6
|117.3
|1
|6.2
|3
|167
|11
|Prasidh Krishna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.9
|3
|154
|12
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|4
|0
|0
|66.7
|6
|6.7
|4
|154
|13
|Suryakumar Yadav
|124
|18
|0
|122.8
|0
|0
|3
|147
|14
|Prithvi Shaw
|105
|20
|0
|125
|0
|0
|3
|136
|15
|Mohammed Shami
|14
|1
|1
|100
|4
|6.9
|2
|121
|16
|Ishan Kishan
|60
|8
|2
|130.4
|0
|0
|2
|114
|17
|Jasprit Bumrah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.6
|3
|97
|18
|Rahul Chahar
|13
|0
|0
|52
|3
|5.4
|1
|97
|19
|Rohit Sharma
|90
|15
|0
|86.5
|0
|0
|3
|96
|20
|Shreyas Iyer
|65
|8
|0
|95.6
|0
|0
|4
|92
|21
|Chetan Sakariya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.3
|1
|83
|22
|Kuldeep Yadav
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.5
|5
|76
|23
|Manish Pandey
|74
|4
|1
|82.2
|0
|0
|3
|73
|24
|T Natarajan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.2
|2
|67
|25
|Mayank Agarwal
|50
|6
|1
|113.6
|0
|10
|2
|57
|26
|Sanju Samson
|46
|5
|1
|100
|0
|0
|1
|51
|27
|K Gowtham
|2
|0
|0
|66.7
|1
|6.1
|1
|35
|28
|Shubman Gill
|33
|3
|1
|84.6
|0
|0
|1
|27
|29
|Devdutt Padikkal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|30
|Navdeep Saini
|54
|2
|1
|65.9
|1
|8.2
|3
|8
|31
|Nitish Rana
|7
|0
|0
|50
|0
|3.3
|1
|8
MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.