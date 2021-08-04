Hardik, Shikhar Top MVPI List

Last updated on: August 04, 2021 13:07 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable Players in 2020-21 season.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya in action. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The ODI performances of Indian cricketers during the highly curtailed 2020-2021 season, that featured only 9 matches.

Hardik Pandya still tops the season's ranking, but almost entirely because of his exceptional batting.

Most valuable ODI players

Rank Player Name Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Hardik Pandya 329 24 14 121 3 6.3 9 494 2 Shikhar Dhawan 417 53 3 90.8 0 0 9 410 3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22 2 0 66.7 9 5.3 5 357 4 Shardul Thakur 30 1 3 142.9 10 6.2 4 336 5 Lokesh Rahul 270 16 11 101.1 0 0 6 328 6 Virat Kohli 302 24 4 90.1 0 0 6 304 7 Rishabh Pant 155 8 11 152 0 0 2 243 8 Krunal Pandya 130 11 2 101.6 2 5.9 5 202 9 Deepak Chahar 69 7 1 84.1 4 6 2 181 10 Ravindra Jadeja 115 6 6 117.3 1 6.2 3 167 11 Prasidh Krishna 0 0 0 0 6 6.9 3 154 12 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 0 66.7 6 6.7 4 154 13 Suryakumar Yadav 124 18 0 122.8 0 0 3 147 14 Prithvi Shaw 105 20 0 125 0 0 3 136 15 Mohammed Shami 14 1 1 100 4 6.9 2 121 16 Ishan Kishan 60 8 2 130.4 0 0 2 114 17 Jasprit Bumrah 0 0 0 0 4 6.6 3 97 18 Rahul Chahar 13 0 0 52 3 5.4 1 97 19 Rohit Sharma 90 15 0 86.5 0 0 3 96 20 Shreyas Iyer 65 8 0 95.6 0 0 4 92 21 Chetan Sakariya 0 0 0 0 2 4.3 1 83 22 Kuldeep Yadav 0 0 0 0 3 6.5 5 76 23 Manish Pandey 74 4 1 82.2 0 0 3 73 24 T Natarajan 0 0 0 0 3 7.2 2 67 25 Mayank Agarwal 50 6 1 113.6 0 10 2 57 26 Sanju Samson 46 5 1 100 0 0 1 51 27 K Gowtham 2 0 0 66.7 1 6.1 1 35 28 Shubman Gill 33 3 1 84.6 0 0 1 27 29 Devdutt Padikkal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 30 Navdeep Saini 54 2 1 65.9 1 8.2 3 8 31 Nitish Rana 7 0 0 50 0 3.3 1 8

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.