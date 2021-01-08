News
It's Strawberry Fields for Dhoni

It's Strawberry Fields for Dhoni

By Rediff Cricket
January 08, 2021 16:22 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: M S Dhoni filmed himself plucking a ripe strawberry and eating it. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy MS Dhoni/Instagram
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not active on social media like his missus is, but he surprised fans with a quirky Instagram post on Friday.

Dhoni, who has ventured into organic farming, shared a video clip from his farm and revealed his affection for strawberries.

'If I keep going to the farm there won't be any strawberry left for the market,' MSD declared.

 

 

Dhoni bought a tractor during the lockdown and like everything that he does, carefully began setting up a process to export vegetables and fruits grown at his farmhouse in Ranchi to the UAE, which accounts for the Dhoni family's long stay in Dubai after IPL 2020.

Rediff Cricket
