SEE: Meet Farmer Dhoni

June 29, 2020 10:34 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni at his farm in Ranchi. Photographs, Video: Kind courtesy M S Dhoni Fans Official/Instagram

Earlier this month, Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed us the tractor he had bought.

We were surprised. MS's taste usually extends to jazzy, super expensive, motorbikes, and high end cars.

What was he going to do with a vehicle more suited to a khet in rural India than on the porch of Ranchi's fanciest villa?

We don't know if this means that Dhoni is exploring a post-cricket career, but the cricket legend has apparently taken up farming.

The twice World Cup (T20 in 2007 and ODI in 2011) winning skipper sports a different look as well.

Dhoni, who once sported a mane as luxurious as Tarzan, now has a fairly close crop. He also has a beard that is more grey than black.

MS turns 39 next Tuesday, July 7, so here's wishing the great man a wonderful year ahead.