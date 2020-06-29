News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Meet Farmer Dhoni

SEE: Meet Farmer Dhoni

By Rediff Cricket
June 29, 2020 10:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni at his farm in Ranchi. Photographs, Video: Kind courtesy M S Dhoni Fans Official/Instagram

Earlier this month, Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed us the tractor he had bought.

We were surprised. MS's taste usually extends to jazzy, super expensive, motorbikes, and high end cars.

What was he going to do with a vehicle more suited to a khet in rural India than on the porch of Ranchi's fanciest villa?

We don't know if this means that Dhoni is exploring a post-cricket career, but the cricket legend has apparently taken up farming.

 

 

The twice World Cup (T20 in 2007 and ODI in 2011) winning skipper sports a different look as well.

Dhoni, who once sported a mane as luxurious as Tarzan, now has a fairly close crop. He also has a beard that is more grey than black.

 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS turns 39 next Tuesday, July 7, so here's wishing the great man a wonderful year ahead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Virat Kohli reviews Anushka's Bulbbul

Virat Kohli reviews Anushka's Bulbbul

PIX: Dhawan welcomes two new 'family members'

PIX: Dhawan welcomes two new 'family members'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use