Rediff.com  » Cricket » It's official! Cricket will be played at the 2028 LA Olympic Games!

It's official! Cricket will be played at the 2028 LA Olympic Games!

By Rediff Sports
October 16, 2023 13:57 IST
Kohli, Bumrah

IMAGE: Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final but it is played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Cricket was on Monday officially included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angles Olympics, marking the sport's return to the Summer Games after 123 years.

Besides cricket, which will be played in T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

 

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session.

"Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," posted the IOC on X.

Cricket was played at the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England defeated France.

The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members, who participated in voting.

IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket's inclusion along with other sport after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through raise of hands.

"I welcome all of you to the Olympic program," said Bach.

 

Rediff Sports
