'It will be nice to play in the IPL'

January 05, 2026 13:05 IST

'I just go with the flow. I try to perform and be consistent as much as possible. Then whatever happens, happens. It's all God's plan.'

Nqobani Mokoena is yet to make his international debut for South Africa and in the ongoing SA20, he has scalped seven wickets in four fixtures at an average of 16.00 with best figures of 4/34.

Paarl Royals' young gun Nqobani Mokoena expressed his enthusiasm for playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying it will be nice to play the league.

Nqobani, playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20, was speaking to the media after the conclusion of his side's match with defending champions MI Cape Town. His brilliant spell of 2/10 in three overs had restricted MI Cape Town to just 88, and Paarl chased down the total with seven wickets and seven overs in hand.

 

"Coming from Under-19, I've been trying to learn a lot of things. I have great support around me. It's been amazing so far. The support at home is quite good. They're always checking up on me. It will be nice playing IPL. I just go with the flow. I try to perform and be consistent as much as possible. Then whatever happens, happens. It's all God's plan," he said.

"When I started playing cricket, my parents were doubting me because it's not a famous sport back at home. Along the way, they started enjoying it as well, and they saw that I could go somewhere with cricket. The support has been great ever since. A lot of people have been messaging me and wishing me good luck. It's cool to see people actually invested in the game," Nqobani Mokoena said.

Nqobani is yet to make his international debut for South Africa. Nqobani in the ongoing SA20 have impressed with his tight line and length. He has scalped seven wickets in four fixtures at an average of 16.00 with best figures of 4/34.

His side, the Paarl Royals, is second on the SA20 points table with three wins from four fixtures. The Royals will next lock horns with the table toppers, Joburg Super Kings, on Thursday at the Wanderers Stadium in Sandton.

