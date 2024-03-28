IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head during their rampaging partnership for the second wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Australian opener Travis Head said that he was pleased with how he could score well both on the off-side and on the leg-side of the ground.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a 31-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Following the match, Travis said in the post-match presentation, "Feeling good, the batting team has done an exceptional job in the last two games, feels good to contribute. It was very enjoyable tonight. We were aggressive in the first game as well, that is one thing we want to do at the top."

"I am pleased I could target both the off-side and leg-side. Earlier, I would just target the leg side. It is a great blueprint for us moving forward. I was pleased with how things worked out in the powerplay. They (MI) got so much power and experience as well. With 280-odd, I felt we had enough," he added.

On Wednesday, SRH opener Travis Head (62 off 24) and number three Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) came up with a sensational display of power-hitting that saw the latter snatching the franchise record for the fastest fifty from the Australian within minutes.

Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out off 34 balls) provided the fireworks in the end to help SRH break an 11-year-old record. The previous highest total in IPL was 263 for five achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2013. It was also the highest total recorded in a T20 league.