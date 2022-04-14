MI: Fans say 'Apna Time Ayega'

The crowd support for the Mumbai Indians is intriguingly much more vocal at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune than it is at the Brabourne or Wankhede stadiums in Mumbai city.

MI may be down and out this IPL season, but the fans at the MCA ground back Rohit Sharma and his boys to make a grand comeback.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the passionate MI fans at the MCA.

IMAGE: Apna Time Ayega, says this placard, citing the Gully Boy signature theme.

All photographs: IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Sachin's name still resonates in the stands, but we wonder if the Legend is giving the MI team too much gyaan.

During the game against RCB last weekend, we saw SRT speak constantly to Jasprit Bumrah.

On Wednesday, we saw him chat up Dewald Brevis during the Ceat Tyres timeout. We don't what he said and whether that was responsible, but soon after the break, the teenager hoicked the ball to long on where he was caught by Arshdeep Singh.

IMAGE: Rohit's fans provide an innovative graphic of the Hitman and MI's five IPL titles.

IMAGE: 'IPL is not important. MI is important'. Enough said.

IMAGE: Boom Boom Bumrah -- who has had a weak IPL 2022 season so far -- has fans too!

IMAGE: A superfan in MI colours, with Rohit's number on his chest. The lady behind him looks bemused by his passion.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com