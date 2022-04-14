News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Photos, GT vs RR

IPL PIX: Photos, GT vs RR

April 14, 2022 21:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. Royals' lead pacer Trent Boult was unavailable for selection due to a niggle, said skipper Sanju Samson at the toss.

Abhinav

IMAGE: Abhinav Sadarangani of Gujarat Titans attempts a pull shot in an IPL encounter against Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

 

Fellow New Zealander Jimmy Neesham replaced him in the playing eleven.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya smashes a boundary on his way to a well-deserved fifty against Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Titans made two changes, bringing in Yash Dayal and Vijay Shankar in place of Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudarshan.

 

Riyan

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' players celebrate Riyan Parag's dismissal of Gujarat Titan's Shubman Gill . Photograph: BCCI

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. Gujarat

Titans: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Samson

IMAGE: Rajashtan Royals Captain Sanju Samson attempts a stumping to dismiss Gujarat Titan's Abhinav Sadarangani. Photograph: BCCI
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli pips Babar as Watson's No 1
Kohli pips Babar as Watson's No 1
SEE: Brian Lara: How I Scored 400
SEE: Brian Lara: How I Scored 400
IPL 2022: Resurgent SRH ready for KKR challenge
IPL 2022: Resurgent SRH ready for KKR challenge
Boris Johnson may visit India next week for FTA talks
Boris Johnson may visit India next week for FTA talks
Karan to Ranbir: 'You are my son-in-law'
Karan to Ranbir: 'You are my son-in-law'
4 terrorists killed in JK; 2 soldiers die in accident
4 terrorists killed in JK; 2 soldiers die in accident
Pakistan first in our neighbourhood policy, says China
Pakistan first in our neighbourhood policy, says China

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Pujara, Rizwan make Sussex debut in County cricket

Pujara, Rizwan make Sussex debut in County cricket

England World Cup winner Shrubsole hangs boots

England World Cup winner Shrubsole hangs boots

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances