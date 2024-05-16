News
What happened to me was...: Swati Maliwal on 'assault' at Kejriwal's house

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 16, 2024 22:26 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.

IMAGE: AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Parliament House during the Interim Budget Session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

 

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are.

"There is a special request to the BJP people not to do politics on this incident," she said in the same post.

A two-member team of the Delhi Police recorded her statement Thursday at her residence in Central Delhi.

According to an officer, Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the chief minister's residence on Monday.

The officer said with Maliwal's statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
