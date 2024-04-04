News
All-out attack or... : Pant on DC's aggressive chase

All-out attack or... : Pant on DC's aggressive chase

April 04, 2024 09:12 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, returning from a break, continued his good form with a consecutive fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged his team's shortcomings after a massive 106-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

The bowlers struggled to contain the KKR batsmen, who amassed a mammoth 272 runs.

"Our bowlers just weren't at their best today," Pant admitted during the post-match presentation. "It was a forgettable outing for them. We simply didn't execute our plans."

Despite the challenging total, Pant emphasised the importance of taking risks. "As a batting unit, we wanted to chase the target down aggressively. Even if we got all out trying, it would have been better than giving up without a fight."

A missed DRS opportunity early on could have potentially altered the course of the match. Sunil Narine, who went on to score a blazing 85, was given a lifeline after Pant's delayed appeal for a review.

 

"It was quite noisy at the stadium," Pant explained. "There were also some technical issues with the DRS timer on the screen. But some things are within your control, and others aren't."

The decision to hold back Axar Patel, the lone spinner in the DC lineup, also raised eyebrows. Pant shed light on the thinking behind it.

"We initially planned to rely more on our pacers," he said.

"However, they weren't able to make breakthroughs. This is a wake-up call for everyone. We need to learn from our mistakes and come back stronger in the next game."

Pant, returning from a break, continued his good form with a consecutive fifty. "I'm feeling good about my batting," he said.

"I'm enjoying being back on the field, but cricket has its fair share of ups and downs."

AGENCIES
