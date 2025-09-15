HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Afghanistan suffer blow as pacer ruled out of Asia Cup

Afghanistan suffer blow as pacer ruled out of Asia Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

September 15, 2025 18:43 IST

Afghanistan's experienced campaigner Naveen-ul-Haq has been laid low by a shoulder injury

IMAGE: Afghanistan's experienced campaigner Naveen-ul-Haq has been laid low by a shoulder injury. Photograph: ACB/X

Afghanistan seamer, Naveen-ul-Haq, has been ruled out of the ongoing Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 due to an injury, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revealed on Monday.

 

'Afghanistan's veteran fast bowler, Naveen Ul Haq, has been ruled out of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the ACB medical team to participate in the remaining matches. Naveen will continue to undergo intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit,' the ACB tweeted.

'Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, who was previously in the reserves and recently made his international debut, has been promoted to the main squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The ACB wishes Naveen Ul Haq a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Abdullah Ahmadzai for the matches ahead,' the tweet further read.

Naveen-ul-Haq has played 48 T20 International matches for Afghanistan, taking 67 wickets at an average of 18.73 and an economy rate of 7.79, with best figures of 4/20.

Afghanistan started off their Asia Cup campaign with a massive win by 94 runs over Hong Kong in their Group B clash at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9.

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in match nine of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 16.

Updated Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooq.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Pant begins rehab, sets sights on Windies Tests
Pant begins rehab, sets sights on Windies Tests
Pak coach concedes: We were outplayed by India
Pak coach concedes: We were outplayed by India
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Execution key as Kuldeep bamboozles Pak batters
Execution key as Kuldeep bamboozles Pak batters
Handshake row: Pak want Match Referee Pycroft removed
Handshake row: Pak want Match Referee Pycroft removed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 5 OTT Actresses

webstory image 2

Ranveer Brar's Kadhi Pakora Recipe

webstory image 3

Ellison, Not Elon, Is Richest Earthling!

VIDEOS

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra0:33

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project in Wayanad1:08

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project in...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV