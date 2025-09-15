Afghanistan suffer blow as pacer ruled out of Asia Cup

IMAGE: Afghanistan's experienced campaigner Naveen-ul-Haq has been laid low by a shoulder injury. Photograph: ACB/X

Afghanistan seamer, Naveen-ul-Haq, has been ruled out of the ongoing Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 due to an injury, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revealed on Monday.

'Afghanistan's veteran fast bowler, Naveen Ul Haq, has been ruled out of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the ACB medical team to participate in the remaining matches. Naveen will continue to undergo intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit,' the ACB tweeted.



'Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, who was previously in the reserves and recently made his international debut, has been promoted to the main squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The ACB wishes Naveen Ul Haq a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Abdullah Ahmadzai for the matches ahead,' the tweet further read.

Naveen-ul-Haq has played 48 T20 International matches for Afghanistan, taking 67 wickets at an average of 18.73 and an economy rate of 7.79, with best figures of 4/20.

Afghanistan started off their Asia Cup campaign with a massive win by 94 runs over Hong Kong in their Group B clash at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9.

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in match nine of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 16.

Updated Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooq.