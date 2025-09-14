HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Pakistan collapses to 127 as Kuldeep, Axar shine

Asia Cup: Pakistan collapses to 127 as Kuldeep, Axar shine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 14, 2025 21:57 IST

x

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav’s three wickets power India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) helped India restrict Pakistan for a paltry 127 for 9 in their Group A tie of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

India began with Hardik Pandya dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legitimate delivery of the game and Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mohammad Haris next to leave Pakistan tottering at 6 for 2.

 

Spinners Kuldeep (4-0-18-3) and Patel (4-0-18-2) then stifled Pakistan middle order with regular strikes and tight bowling lines.

Sahibzada Farhan scored a valiant 40 (44 balls, 1x4s, 3x6s) but the rest of the Pakistani batters cut a sorry figure on a docile track here.

Shaheen Afridi hit a crucial 16-ball 33 not out towards the end to take Pakistan past 100-run mark.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SKY Snubs Handshake with Pakistan Capt at Toss
SKY Snubs Handshake with Pakistan Capt at Toss
Dubai Police on high alert for India vs Pak match
Dubai Police on high alert for India vs Pak match
High stakes on his birthday! Can SKY deliver vs Pakistan?
High stakes on his birthday! Can SKY deliver vs Pakistan?
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Record Alert! Mandhana Joins Elite ODI Run-Scorers' List
Record Alert! Mandhana Joins Elite ODI Run-Scorers' List

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra0:33

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh Abuse Row Attack2:26

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh...

'Concerning and worrisome': Jaishankar on USAID funding allegations for voter turnout5:03

'Concerning and worrisome': Jaishankar on USAID funding...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV