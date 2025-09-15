When Gambhir Checked Out The Dubai Pitch

Matthew Sandery, head curator at the Dubai international stadium, was spotted near Gautam Gambhir and Sitanshu Kotak, but did not ask them to keep away.

Incidentally, the BCCI, being the hosts, can even suggest the kind of wicket they would need for the match.

K R Nayar reports from Dubai.

IMAGE: Captain Suryakumar Yadav with Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak pressed their fingers on the pitch before the start of the match to gauge the bounce of the wicket. They even walked on the pitch without being stopped by anyone.

During Team India's recent tour of England, Gambhir had a heated argument with Surrey Head Groundsman Lee Fortis two days ahead of the fifth and final Test at The Oval after the Indians were stopped from going near the pitch.

SKY's Birthday And His September Boys!

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: ANI Photo

Suryakumar Yadav thanked all scribes who wished him a Happy Birthday before asking a question at the post-match press conference.

With questions flooding around the handshake, the customary question on how his team planned to celebrate his birthday was forgotten. Interestingly, his openers are September birthday boys: Abhishek Sharma (September 4) and Shubman Gill (September 8).

There was an interesting instance that which could be termed as India's symbol of players supporting each other. The first two Pakistan wickets read as Saim Ayub caught Bumrah bowled Pandya, and then Mohammad Harris, caught Pandya bowled Bumrah.

Another interesting observation was that Pakistan's innings had 63 dot balls, making it effectively a 10 over match for them despite having 20 overs.

When India reached 10/3 in 13 overs with only 28 more runs to win, most spectators left the ground.

Monday morning alarms to go to work don't stop for cricket. So those who stayed back, however, witnessed the no handshake and the shortest presentation ceremony, thanks to the missing Pakistan team.

Missing Handshakes

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walk off the field without shaking hands with Pakistan's players after winning the Asia Cup match in Dubai, on Sunday. Photograph: K R Nayar

Is it a big thing if two skippers do not shake hands after or before the match?

Although it's a convention that has been followed in cricket, it did not happen during the India-Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday due to the political tension between these two nations.

Cricket is not a body-contact sport like rugby or soccer, and hence can easily pass without any touch. In boxing, they don't shake hands, but they touch each other's gloves before both try to hit the hell out of each other.

It looked like Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was merely following instructions from above and hence indulged only in hitting the ball that came out of the Pakistan bowlers' hands!

When Pakistan Skipped Presentation Ceremony

IMAGE: The dejected Pakistan players after losing the game against India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The match was a one-sided affair with India beating Pakistan emphatically. It's time that India found a strong rival in the Asia Cup with whom they could shake hands too.

The Pakistan team skipped the presentation ceremony after the match as a protest over India's refusal to shake hands.

The question is: What wrong did the officials at the presentation podium do for the Pakistan team not to shake hands with them?

Ultimately, this contest will be remembered as a match where the crowd shook the stands but captains skipped the shake.

Interestingly, Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson turned up for the post-match press conference. One wondered whether it was because he hails from a neutral country like New Zealand.

Does this mean one of the skippers may remain silent at the toss if the coin is tossed by the other captain, should they meet in the final again? Stranger things have happened in cricket.

Abusive Behaviour, 3 Months In Prison

IMAGE: India and Pakistan fans at the Dubai international cricket stadium on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

There were doubts whether the stadium would be empty due to calls on social media to boycott this match. However, the stadium swelled slowly, and within an hour it was full. Which means, in the UAE, cricket rides over political happenings.

Handshakes or not, what they wanted was to watch a good contest. There was not a single poster expressing any anger over the political differences.

Spectators watched the match without creating any untoward incident, as the Dubai police's events security committee had announced that any violations, like pitch invasions, bringing banned items, or abusive behaviour, could result in fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 and up to three months in prison.